“Person of interest” in custody after 4 sexual assaults in 1 night along lakefront

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said Thursday, November 23rd a “person of interest” has been taken into custody in connection with four sexual assaults that took place Monday night along Milwaukee’s lakefront.

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing.

MPD anticipates forwarding this case to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days, and they thank everyone who shared the sketch and surveillance photo released earlier in the week.

The attacks happened near N. Lincoln Memorial and E. Water Tower Road. It’s a popular area, near a park.

“It’s just a great place to catch your breath, take in the lake,” Arno Michaelis said. “I love lake Michigan. It’s something to always be grateful for and always to appreciate.”

The Mequon native stops by North Point Park often, and was shocked to find out what happened in the area Monday night.

Police say the suspect sexually assaulted victims — touching them inappropriately — and then fled on a bicycle.

“The first thing that comes to mind when I hear about a sexual assault is how women must feel and the threat they must feel just coming out and enjoying the lakefront,” Michaelis said. “Hurt people hurt people, and I’m sure whoever is behind these assaults or any crime or violence are doing it because they’re suffering and there’s a lot of suffering in our world unfortunately.”