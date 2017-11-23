Police: Man seriously injured in rollover crash near Sherman and Concordia

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a serious accident that occurred Wednesday night, November 22nd.

It happened shortly before 10:00 p.m. near Concordia Avenue and Sherman Boulevard.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the driver, a 37-year-old man, lost control of his vehicle while traveling south on Sherman. The victim’s vehicle swerved and hit a curve, which caused the vehicle to flip over several times.

The victim received very serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.