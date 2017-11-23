× Ready to turn on the lights! Candy Cane Lane welcomes all, helps raise cash for MACC Fund

WEST ALLIS — Need to get into the holiday spirit? You’ll be happy to know the annual Candy Cane Lane holiday lights display kicks off on Friday evening, November 24th.

You are encouraged to bring cash on that first night because North Shore Bank employees will be on hand from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. to collect loose change for the North Shore Bank Change for a Cure drive to benefit Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer, Inc. (MACC Fund).

Candy Cane Lane is a West Allis neighborhood bounded by Oklahoma to Montana avenues and 92nd to 96th streets. Each year, it’s transformed into a festive holiday light display — and people come from all over the Midwest to drive or stroll through the uniquely decorated neighborhood.

The free event runs from Friday, November 24th through Tuesday, December 26th. Visitors can make a MACC Fund donation at Candy Cane Lane throughout the event, and can donate online at candycanelanewi.com.