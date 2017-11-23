× Study: The sooner you put up your Christmas decorations, the happier you’ll be! 🎄

MILWAUKEE — A new study suggests you should rush to put up your holiday decorations. Experts say the sooner you light up your Christmas tree, the happier you’ll be!

A study from the Journal of Environmental Psychology suggests decorating early is a neurological pipeline to warm and fuzzy feelings around your childhood experiences.

Scientists say decorations evoke strong feelings of childhood, and putting them up early extends the excitement.

The study also claims people who live in decorated homes are considered more friendly and sociable during the holiday season.