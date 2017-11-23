Teacher arrested after students say they caught her on camera doing cocaine in the classroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. JOHN, Indiana -- A northwest Indiana teacher is behind bars and facing drug charges after students say they caught her doing cocaine in the classroom, and recorded the alleged act on video.

"She’s in the corner, hiding with a chair and a book and what appears to be cocaine, putting it into lines," said junior Will Rogers, who shot video of the scene through the window on the locked classroom door at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 22nd.

According to WGN, Rogers said at first, it wasn’t really clear to him what he’d just seen.

“When I actually watched the footage again and again...I just realized my English teacher just did cocaine," Rogers said.

The video spread like digital wildfire among the 3,400 students at Lake Central High School. WGN reports school officials contacted police around 11:30 a.m. on suspicion that a teacher possessed an illegal narcotic on school property, according to police.

Police led 24-year-old teacher Samantha Cox from the school in handcuffs, and she now faces charges of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. According to WGN, students described Cox as a popular English teacher in her second year at the school.

In a release, police praised students at the school, who they say first notified school administrators about suspicions Cox possessed a drug on school property.

Police have not commented on the videos posted by students.