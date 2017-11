MILWAUKEE — This holiday season, don’t hide your magnificent beard under a bushel. Let it shine! And don’t just trim it (as in grooming).

You can trim your beard with Christmas ornaments!

They’re from a company called “Beardaments. On Amazon and Beardaments.com, they’re just $10 for a 12-pack.

The company says the Beardaments are “the perfect way to ensure your beard has a great holiday season!

So invite your friends over for some nice holiday drinks and have a festive beard trimming party!