× 100 years later, Milwaukee police honor fallen officers, citizen killed in bombing

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department honored on Friday, November 24th police officers and citizens who were killed in a bomb blast in Milwaukee exactly 100 years ago.

A post on the Milwaukee Police Department Facebook page says prior to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack, the November 24, 1917 bombing was the single deadliest event in national law enforcement history.

What happened? The Facebook post say a 20-pound bomb exploded inside the assembly of the Central Police Station at Oneida Street (today Wells Street) and Broadway. Police were not the intended target. Click into the Facebook post below to read much more about this tragic incident that will never be forgotten by the Milwaukee Police Department and those who serve the city.