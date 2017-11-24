× Butler scores in OT to lead Ads 3-2 comeback

MILWAUKEE — Bobby Butler scored the game-winning goal with 2:28 to play in overtime and Harry Zolnierczyk scored twice in the third as the Admirals took a 3-2 OT win over Chicago on Saturday Night at Panther Arena.

Butler’s goal started 180 feet away when Ads goalie Anders Lindback poke checked the puck from Chicago’s Wade Megan. Trevor Smith grabbed the loose puck and began to skate up ice when he found Butler on the wing behind the Wolves defense. Butler went in on Michael Leighton and slid the puck five-hole for the GWG.

Heading into the third period it didn’t look like the Ads would get to OT as they trailed 2-0. However, Zolnierczyk picked up his first goal of the night with a wrister 3:43 into the final period. He struck again with just over nine minutes to play on the power-play when he crammed home a puck that Leighton couldn’t cover in the crease.

The Wolves got on the board first when Paul Thompson scored from in tight on Ads goalie Anders Lindback 4:38 into the game.

Chicago would take a 2-0 lead when Mackenzie MacEachern deflected a Jason Garrison shot from the point in the middle of the third.

Lindback continued his magnificent play for the Admirals, stopping 31 shots including four point-blank opportunities by the Wolves in OT. The Ads netminder now leads the league in wins with 10.

The Admirals finish off the weekend by hosting the Manitoba Moose on Saturday night at Panther Arena at 6 pm.

