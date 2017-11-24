Candy Cane Lane kicks off 2017 holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- It's a reminder that the holiday season is now here. Candy Cane Lane opened Friday, November 24th.

It's a popular lights display in a West Allis neighborhood bounded by Oklahoma to Montana, and 92nd and 96th Streets.

Everyone who attended Friday night's event was encouraged to bring cash to donate to the North Shore Bank "Change for a Cure Drive," benefiting the Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer, Inc. (MACC Fund).

The free event runs from Friday, November 24th through Tuesday, December 26th. Visitors can make a MACC Fund donation at Candy Cane Lane throughout the event, and can donate online at candycanelanewi.com.