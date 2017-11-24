SB I-43 reopened to traffic: Shooting incident leads to motorists being directed off at Capitol Dr.

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says a shooting incident on the freeway prompted deputies to direct motorists off of southbound I-43 at Capitol Dr. on Friday evening, November 24th. But shortly after 5:00 p.m., the interstate was reopened to traffic.

What prompted this closure of the interstate? Officials say around 2:00 p.m., Milwaukee County dispatch got several 911 calls about a freeway shooting. Several squads were sent to the area of I-43 between Keefe and Atkinson to look for any sign of a shooting. They found nothing.

Around 3:45 p.m., dispatch got a call from Milwaukee police saying a person claiming to be shot on the freeway was at one of the district stations. The driver was not hit by the gunfire, but his vehicle was. Apparently at least one window was shot out.

Deputies took the driver downtown to talk to him further — and impounded his car to investigate the shooting.

Deputies were able to determine a better location from their interview with the driver involved. So they decided to shut down southbound I-43 from Capitol Dr. to North Ave. to check for evidence.

Again, shortly after 5:00 p.m., southbound I-43 was reopened to traffic. Delays persisted.

