Ivanka Trump: Malia Obama should be ‘off limits’ to media

Posted 7:58 pm, November 24, 2017, by

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 10: Malia Obama attends a State Dinner at the White House March 10, 2016 in Washington, D.C. Hosted by President and First Lady Obama, the dinner is in honor of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and First Lady Sophie Gregoire Trudeau of Canada. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Ivanka Trump is condemning recent tabloid coverage of President Barack Obama’s eldest daughter Malia, saying the college student deserves privacy and ought to be “OFF limits.”

The president’s daughter tweets: “Malia Obama should be allowed the same privacy as her school aged peers. She is a young adult and private citizen, and should be OFF limits.”

The former first daughter is a first-year student at Harvard University. Malia Obama took a gap year after graduating high school in 2016, in what the Obamas said was an effort to start college without the distraction of her father in the White House.

The informal society of presidential children has historically been protective of its youngest members, without regard for political party.