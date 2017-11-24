Milwaukee police: 2 men shot, 1 killed while sitting in car near 38th and Vliet

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed near 38th and Vliet Friday afternoon, November 24th.

According to Milwaukee police, it happened around 1:00 p.m. Police say two men, ages 18 and 22, were sitting in a vehicle when a man emerged from a different vehicle and began shooting at them. The men were both shot.

Efforts were made to revive the 22-year-old victim by both Milwaukee police and fire department but he did not survive. The 18-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.