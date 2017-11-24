× Police confirm no shots fired at Mayfair Mall

WAUWATOSA — An incident involving police caused panic at Mayfair Mall Thursday, November 23rd.

A clerk working at Macy’s said after hearing a crash inside the mall at around 10:00 p.m.and seeing police chasing suspects, shoppers throughout the mall suspected shots were fired.

Wauwatosa police said what really happened was that they were called to the mall for reports of a stolen car. Police chased two adult suspects through the mall and later arrested them near the Macy’s entrance.

Police confirmed there were no shots fired of any kind at any moment.

No further information has been released.