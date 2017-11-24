× Pres. Donald Trump calls for wall, travel ban after attack

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he will be calling his Egyptian counterpart “in a short while” to discuss Friday’s “tragic terrorist attack, with so much loss of life.”

At least 235 people were killed Friday when militants attacked a crowded mosque during prayers in the Sinai Peninsula, setting off explosives and spraying worshippers with gunfire.

Pres. Trump says in a tweet after departing one of his golf clubs in Florida that, “We have to get TOUGHER AND SMARTER than ever before, and we will.”

Will be calling the President of Egypt in a short while to discuss the tragic terrorist attack, with so much loss of life. We have to get TOUGHER AND SMARTER than ever before, and we will. Need the WALL, need the BAN! God bless the people of Egypt. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

He adds: “Need the WALL, need the BAN! God bless the people of Egypt.”

Pres. Trump appears to be referring to his promises to build a border wall along the southern U.S. border with Mexico and his efforts to bar people from certain Muslim-majority countries from coming to the U.S.