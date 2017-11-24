Pres. Donald Trump condemns Egypt mosque attack; “The world cannot tolerate terrorism”

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is denouncing what he’s calling the “Horrible and cowardly terrorist attack on innocent and defenseless worshippers in Egypt.”

Militants attacked a crowded mosque during Friday prayers in the Sinai Peninsula, settling off explosives, spraying worshippers with gunfire and killing at least 200 people in the deadliest ever attack on Egyptian civilians by Islamic extremists.

Horrible and cowardly terrorist attack on innocent and defenseless worshipers in Egypt. The world cannot tolerate terrorism, we must defeat them militarily and discredit the extremist ideology that forms the basis of their existence! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

Pres. Trump says on Twitter that: “The world cannot tolerate terrorism” and that “we must defeat them militarily and discredit the extremist ideology that forms the basis of their existence!”

Pres. Trump’s tweet came as he was playing golf at one of his Florida courses with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson.