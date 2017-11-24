“Tears were shed:” Paramedics fulfil woman’s wish to see the ocean 1 last time

AUSTRALIA — It’s a story that’s capturing the hearts of thousands. A woman wanted to see the ocean one last time so on her way to the hospital, paramedics made a detour.

The story was posted to the Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) Facebook page on November 22nd, attached with a photo of a paramedic standing next to a patient lying in a gurney while facing the ocean on Hervey Bay beach. The image has since gone viral over 65,000 likes and 21,000 shares.

The post reads:

“This story told to us by Helen Donaldson the Officer in charge of Hervey Bay is too good not to share. A crew were transporting a patient to the palliative care unit of the local Hospital and the patient expressed that she just wished she could be at the beach again.Above and beyond,the crew took a small diversion to the awesome beach at Hervey Bay to give the patient this opportunity – tears were shed and the patient felt very happy.

Sometimes it is not the drugs/training/skills – sometimes all you need is empathy to make a difference! Great work Hervey Bay team Danielle & Graeme the Service is very proud of you.”

According to The Telegraph, the paramedic crew said they brought the patient to the beach for the first time two weeks ago while transporting her from a palliative care unit back home to her husband. The photo was taken when they stopped back at the beach for a second time on her final journey back to the care unit.