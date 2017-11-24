× Traffic alert: US 45 shut down between Hwy 33, Hwy D in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY — US 45 is shut down in both directions between Highway 33 and Highway D in Washington County due to a two-vehicle crash.

Officials tell FOX6 News the wreck happened around 10:45 a.m. One of the vehicles involved rolled over.

Two to three patients are being taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known — but Flight for Life has been dispatched to the scene.

Officials expect the highway to be shut down until at least 11:00 a.m.