Wanted for questioning: Oak Creek police search for woman, her granddaughter

OAK CREEK — The Oak Creek Police Department is asking for help in locating 43-year-old Kelly Smith and her granddaughter, four-year-old Kirsten Smith.

Officials say young Kirsten was last seen with Smith on Wednesday, November 22nd in the City of West Allis. Kelly Smith apparently does not have legal custody of Kirsten — and is wanted by the Oak Creek Police Department for questioning regarding interference of legal custody.

Smith drives a maroon 1991 Ford Ranger with Wisconsin license plate #NM6212. The truck has a matching maroon rear cap.

If you have information that could help authorities locate either of these persons, you’re urged to call 414-762-8200 — and ask for the shift supervisor.