Admirals get trapped by Moose, 3-0

MILWAUKEE — For the second consecutive night the Admirals found themselves down 2-0 heading into the third period. Unfortunately for Milwaukee they couldn’t muster the same kind of magic tonight as they fell to the Manitoba Moose 3-0 at Panther Arena.

On Friday the Ads were down by two after two to Chicago, but tied it in the final stanza and then won it in a shoot-out.

The Moose, who have now won six straight games, and goalie Eric Comrie stifled the Admirals offense all game long and especially in the third period.

Down by one late in the second period the Admirals looked to have a golden chance to tie the game up when they were awarded a brief two-man advantage with 33 seconds left in the frame. Not only didn’t the Ads capitalize, Manitoba scored shorthanded with just 2.1 seconds left put them up two.

The loss snapped two-game winning streak for the Ads, who were shutout for the second time this season.

The Admirals now head out on a three-game road trip beginning Tuesday night at 7 pm at Iowa. The next home game isn’t until Tuesday, December 5 against the San Diego Gulls at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

