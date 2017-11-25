Don’t forget about stopping by local restaurants on Small Business Saturday

MILWAUKEE -- Joining Weekend Wake Up from Whitefish Bay are Tony and Anne from MOXIE Food + Drink. They're here to show some of their favorites on the menu and talk about Small Business Saturday.

About MOXIE Food + Drink (website)

Owners, Tamela Greene and Anne Marie Arroyo, began their journey as restauranteurs in 2016 when their jobs were eliminated at Harley-Davidson. At that point, they made a decision to invest in the community in which they and their two sons live. They moved “from motorcycles to MOXIE” after surveying North Shore residents for their opinions on what was missing from the local restaurant scene. What followed was custom-designing a new concept restaurant based on that feedback combined with their own voracious creativity. After finding the perfect corner location in the heart of Whitefish Bay, Anne Marie, Tamela and highly-acclaimed Executive Chef and General Manager, Tony Evans, rolled out MOXIE in December, 2016 as a warm, intimate and delicious addition to Silver Spring Drive.