Milwaukee man in custody following high-speed pursuit in Sheboygan County

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested after a high-speed chase in Sheboygan County on Saturday, November 25th.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to pull over a speeding vehicle around 2:00 p.m., near State Highway 32 and County Road V in the Town of Lima.

Officials say the vehicle kept going — reaching speeds up to 90 miles-per-hour in a 55 miles-per-hour zone.

A deputy spun out the vehicle near Taylor and Behrens in the City of Sheboygan. It turns out, the driver was wanted on two warrants. He now faces a number of charges including fleeing/eluding, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

No one was injured.