TMZ: Packers TE Lance Kendricks cited for marijuana possession

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY — Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks was cited for having marijuana in his car after being pulled over back in September, according to TMZ.

The report says Kendricks was pulled over for speeding September 2nd, while on his way home from a Wisconsin Badgers football game. TMZ says the officer “could smell a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle.”

The first time he was asked, TMZ says Kendricks denied having any drugs in the car, but later admitted that he had weed in the glove ox.

Kendricks was given a warning for speeding, and facing two charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

TMZ reports the case was handed over the Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office.