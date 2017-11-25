Badgers keep the Axe: Wisconsin beats Minnesota 31-0

MINNEAPOLIS — The Wisconsin Badgers beat the Minnesota Golden Gophers 31-0 as they went head to head Saturday, November 25th at TCF Bank Stadium.

The Badgers hang on Paul Bunyan’s Axe for the 14th straight year.

Wisconsin was first and only ones to score in the first quarter, with a one-yard pass from Alex Hornibrook to Troy Furnagalli for a touchdown, 7-0.

With less than five minutes left in the first half, Badgers complete a 32-yard field goal to extend the lead, 10-0.

Badgers’ Kyle Penniston completed a five-yard touchdown pass from Hornibrook — and an extra point from Rafael Gaglianone, 17-0.

Wisconsin is on fire! Hornibrook passed to Danny Davis III for five yards for a touchdown, 24-0.

Badgers’ Jonathan Taylor rushed for a 53-yard touchdown, and an extra point from Gaglianone, 31-0.