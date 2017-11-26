It’s cheaper to take a pet home: Adoption fees waived for limited time only at MADACC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- End your holiday shopping weekend with a deal you can't find in stores. Adoption fees for cats and dogs have been waived at the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) this weekend. FOX6's Evan Peterson went to MADACC to check out the great opportunity.

This deal runs from November 24th through November 27th.

About pet adoption at MADACC (website)

At this time, MADACC has both an in-house and foster-based adoption program which focuses on the placement of unclaimed stray animals. We have two ways to adopt animals at MADACC. You must come to MADACC in person to meet adoptable animals! We do not have the resources to give information about adoptable animals over the phone and callers will be instructed to come to the facility. Our adoption hours are as follows: Monday through Friday – 1:00pm – 7:00pm (we will not start new meet and greets after 6:30pm) Weekends – 11:00am – 4:00pm (we will not start new meet and greets after 3:30pm)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pre-Select (PS) dog adoptions are available through our new process of making certain dogs available for adoption prior to the stray hold expiring. Not all animals will qualify for Pre-Selection (those with known owners, those with medical and behavioral challenges, and other variables). You will be able to meet with these dogs and if we make a match we will set up an adoption. If an owner comes to reclaim, we will return the dog to it’s family and void that adoption. If no owner comes to reclaim, we will have the animal made ready for adoption and able to have their new family pick up at the earliest date available after the stray hold expires. You can find Pre-Select Animals by going to our Dogs at MADACC page, and looking for a PS in the ID field. The status of animals can change daily pending medical exams so if you are interested in an animal you can check back. Only animals identified with a PS are available for the Pre-Select program. Dogs with an asterisk (*) in front of their name are off stray hold and available for adoption at MADACC. Dogs and cats that have not been reclaimed are also available to meet and bring home at our building seven days per week. Our adoptable cats are always viewable in our lobby. Our adoption center staff will happily help you select the right dog to add to your family. We strongly encourage you to come into our facility to meet animals in person and not wait for animals to be updated on our Petfinder page. That page is not able to always be updated in a timely way and you could miss out on an animal you could be interested in if you do not come in person.