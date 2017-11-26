Fully-involved: No one injured in living room fire in Glendale

GLENDALE — North Shore Fire and Rescue responded to a living room fire in Glendale early Sunday morning, November 26th.

At around 12:45 a.m. the Bayside Communications Center received a call reporting a fire near the area of Greenwood Avenue and Longview Avenue. The caller, someone from the home, reported that evacuations were underway.

Officials say first responding officers saw the living room of the home was, “fully-involved” when they arrived, with fire coming through the roof. Fire crews started an aggressive interior fire attack once they arrived on scene. The fire was then quickly under control.

No one in the home, including the family pet, was injured.

The home suffered major smoke damage as well as heavy fire damage to the living room. The damage to the house is estimated at around $175,000.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is under investigation and it is not believed to be suspicious. Through the investigation, it was discovered that the origin of the fire was near the living room fireplace.