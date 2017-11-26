Gov. Scott Walker, First Lady Tonette Walker host Christmas tree lighting at Executive Residence

Thanks to all who came to the Residence for the Christmas tree lighting tonight. @FLTonetteWalker and I had fun kicking off the holiday season!🎄 pic.twitter.com/98aRCJYnUj — Governor Walker (@GovWalker) November 26, 2017

MADISON — Governor Scott Walker and First Lady Tonette Walker kicked off the holiday season Sunday night, November 26th –lighting the Christmas Tree at the Wisconsin Executive Residence.

“Christmas is a truly special time of the year, and Tonette and I are thrilled to light the tree at the Executive Residence with everyone,” Governor Walker said in a press release ahead of the event. “From our family to yours, we wish the people of Wisconsin a very Merry Christmas!”

“We’re excited for people to get a sneak peek at the beautiful decorations inside the Executive Residence, made possible by the generosity of our holiday designers,” First Lady Tonette added. “We hope everyone has the chance to see the stunning displays during our holiday public tours in December and adds a visit to the People’s Home to their list of annual Christmas traditions.”

2017 holiday designers include:

JJ’s Acres of Woodruff, WI

Treasure Hut Flowers of Delavan, WI

Designs of the Interior of Green Bay. WI

Impressions by Esther Flemming of Milwaukee, WI

Edgewater Greenhouse of Portage, WI

The Bruce Company of Middleton, WI

Linda Hughes

The Wisconsin National Guard

The governor and first lady partnered with Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Department of Tourism’s Big Bundle Up Campaign again this year. Non-perishable food items and warm winter items, including new or gently used mittens, hats, scarves, coats, sweaters, jackets, and snow pants, are happily accepted at the residence during public tours and will be donated to those in need.

2017 Holiday Open House Schedule:

Saturday, December 2, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 6, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 7, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 9, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 13, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 14, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The Wisconsin Executive Residence is located at 99 Cambridge Road on Madison’s northeast side in the village of Maple Bluff. Driving directions can be found here.

Tours are free and cameras are allowed.

Parties of 20 or more are asked to make a reservation by calling (608) 246-5501.