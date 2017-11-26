Happy holidays! MADACC waives fees for most animals during Thanksgiving weekend 🐶 🐱

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- You've heard of Black Friday, and Small Business Saturday, but what about a consumer holidays for pets? If that's something you'd be interested in, the good news is that the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) has you covered.

During the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, families in the Milwaukee area were asked to give some thought towards expanding their families, and MADACC made that easier.

"Able to wave the adoption fees for the animals here at our shelter," Anne Bucio with MADACC said.

For a limited time only (Friday, November 24th through Monday, November 27th), the majority of the animals at MADACC had their adoption fees dropped -- saving you potentially hundreds of dollars per pet.

"The money they're saving on that adoption fee can be put towards getting new supplies for that pet at home," Bucio said.

It was an enticing offer for anyone looking to add a family member in time for Christmas.

"Before they go home, and are ready for adoption, they have all age-appropriate vaccinations, which if they're over four months includes the rabies vaccination. They're spayed or nurtured, microchipped, and licensed," Bucio said.

Before you're able to walk out of MADACC with a pet, you have to go through an interview process -- not with an official, but with the pet itself. In order to get your pet, you have to go play with them first.

"If the past two days are any indication, we've already adopted out over 40 animals, and so we're hoping for another 20 (Sunday)," Bucio said.

The hardest choice you'll have to make isn't if you'll get a new pet, but rather, which one to take home!

Monday, November 27th is the last day for this holiday special.

CLICK HERE to learn more about MADACC and to view the animals available for adoption.