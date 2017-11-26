Man faces numerous charges after 2 brothers from Twin Lakes shot, killed during bar fight

TWIN LAKES — Authorities say a man suspected of killing two men after a bar fight in Twin Lakes is facing numerous charges, including intentional homicide, first-degree reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The victims have been identified as 28-year-old Richard Samuel and 31-year-old Kenneth Samuel III, brothers from Twin Lakes. They were shot about 2 a.m. Friday in the parking lot outside of Beach Bar, overlooking Lake Mary. Witnesses say the two victims and suspect had been fighting before the shooting.

The suspect has not been formally charged.

Twins Lakes is located in Kenosha County, on the Wisconsin border with Illinois.

