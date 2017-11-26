“Mattress Mack,” owner of furniture stores that sheltered Harvey victims, hosts Thanksgiving block party

HOUSTON, Texas — Houston’s own Mattress Mack was in the giving spirit in a big way this Thanksgiving weekend.

First, Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngval sat upon his throne in the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade through the streets of downtown Houston. Then, it was turkey time.

Gallery Furniture’s flagship location on the north freeway hosted a gather and give thanks feast — and everyone in Houston was invited!

Many showed up to enjoy the free meal — courtesy of Mack himself.

God Bless all of the incredible Texans that are helping to make the Gallery Furniture Thanksgiving Feast a success!! THANK YOU for all that you have done before, during, and after Harvey to make Houston and Texas Strong again!!! pic.twitter.com/OL7KKrirrJ — MattressMack (@MattressMack) November 23, 2017

Thank you to all of the amazing people who have come out to join us, and volunteered their time for our Thanksgiving Day Feast!! Happy Thanksgiving to everyone in the community that we are so fortunate to call home!!! pic.twitter.com/xutkryEHDH — Gallery Furniture (@GFToday) November 23, 2017

“I’m trying to teach my children what my parents taught me, that the essence of living is giving,” Mack said.

After Hurricane Harvey devastated the area over the summer, many felt this was just what Houston needed.

“You just feel so sorry for the people that lost everything, and you just want to do whatever you can to help them — whether your being a friend, you’re giving them food or water — whatever they need. That’s why I’m here today,” a volunteer said.

The dinner included 5,000 pounds of turkey/ham, sweet potatoes, and 900 pies!

“This is our hometown. These are not our customers. These are our neighbors. That’s how we treat them. We’re having a giant block party with our neighbors. Nothing better than that,” Mack said.

After Harvey, McIngvale opened up two of his showrooms to shelter some of the tens of thousands of people whose homes are now under water. His stores also provided shelter for Hurricane Katrina victims in 2005.

Our GF N FWRY & GF Grand PKWY stores are open for those in need. If you can safely join us, we invite you for shelter and food. God Bless. pic.twitter.com/IHHgjKmjMY — MattressMack (@MattressMack) August 28, 2017