Oak Creek police arrest 3 after report of suspects trying to enter unoccupied vehicles

OAK CREEK — Oak Creek police are once again reminding people to lock their vehicles after several thefts of vehicles and from vehicles recently.

In fact, police said on Sunday morning, November 26th, they took a report of several suspects trying to enter unoccupied vehicles near an apartment complex. Arriving officers located suspects in a stolen vehicle, and a pursuit ensued.

The driver and two passengers were eventually arrested. The stolen vehicle was recovered, and drugs and stolen property were found inside, police said.

Police are encouraging residents to secure their valuables and report any suspicious activity to police.