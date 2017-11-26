Police called out to 3 separate shootings Saturday afternoon, evening; 1 in custody

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police were called out to three separate shootings within about a five-and-a-half-hour period Saturday, November 25th.

The first happened around 3:00 p.m. near 60th and Bradley. Police say a 26-year-old man was shot during an argument with a suspect. The victim was transported to hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The suspect, a 27-year-old man, was taken into custody. MPD will present this case to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days for a charging decision.

PHOTO GALLERY

Two-and-a-half hours later, police were called out to 35th and Garfield for a shooting. Police said a 39-year-old man was shot by an unknown male suspect during an attempted armed robbery. The suspect fled the scene and the victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening. The investigation is ongoing.

Around 8:30 p.m., police were on scene near 18th and Courtland, where they say a 28-year-old man was shot during an altercation with an unknown male suspect. The suspect fled the scene and the victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.