26-year-old man charged, “fully confessed” to assaults along Milwaukee’s lakefront

MILWAUKEE — The suspect in the recent sexual assaults on Milwaukee’s lakefront has been charged in connection with the incidents.

26-year-old Michael Raspberry of Milwaukee faces five criminal counts. They include:

2nd degree sexual assault, use of force

Substantial battery – intend bodily harm

4th degree sexual assault (3 counts)

The assaults associated with this case all happened on Monday night, November 20th, police said. They took place along the lakefront — near N. Lincoln Memorial and E. Water Tower Road.

Police say the suspect sexually assaulted victims — touching them inappropriately — and then fled on a bicycle. In one of the assaults, the complaint indicates Raspberry tackled the victim and was in the process of a sexual assault when a car arrived on the scene. The victim in that incident was taken to a hospital — and suffered a broken rib in the attack.

Police released a composite sketch and surveillance photo of the suspect after the attacks.

Police were able to recover a cell phone at the scene of the last attack. They recovered a fingerprint from the phone that positively identified Raspberry.

Raspberry was taken into custody on Thursday, November 23rd. Two officers observed Raspberry walking shortly before 3:30 a.m. and Raspberry ran. But they located and arrested him a short time later.

In interviews with police, Raspberry “fully confessed” to sexually assaulting the four victims on November 20th. The complaint indicates Raspberry has three prior convictions for felony burglary — from 2011, 2012 and 2014.

Raspberry has already pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on December 5th.