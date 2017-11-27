× Attention Brewers fans: The Crew wants to see your smiling faces in special fan photo shoot ⚾

MILWAUKEE — After such a great turnout last year, the Milwaukee Brewers is once again putting out a casting call for a special fan photo shoot at Miller Park on Thursday, November 30th through Saturday, December 2nd.

According to a release, on each of the three days, photo stations will be set up in the Service Level at Miller Park with windows of time where fans are encouraged to stop by and show off their Brewers pride.

These photos will be used in a variety of Brewers 2018 marketing materials ranging from stadium signage, to print advertisements, to outdoor billboards and more. The Brewers are looking to capture photos of real, authentic, passionate fans.

Fans are asked to come dressed decked in Brewers gear and are encouraged to bring their friends and family. The team will have props on-hand, but fans are welcome to bring their own as well. The photo shoot coincides with the team’s annual 37th Clubhouse Sale, which will be going on at the same time.

If you are interested, just show up at Miller Park on Thursday, November 30 from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m., Friday, December 1 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. or Saturday, December 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. You’ll have to park in the lot by Friday’s and enter through the Hot Corner entrance. From there, fans can take the elevator down to the Service Level where the Brewers marketing team will be located off to the right as they exit the elevator.

Only thing they ask of you is to avoid gear of players no longer on the team, except for legends like Robin Yount, Paul Molitor and Hank Aaron.

For helping out, anyone who participates will get a digital copy of the photo!

Appointments will not be available as everyone will be photographed on a first-come, first-served basis. The Brewers welcome all fans; however, all participants under 18 will need a guardian to sign their release waiver.