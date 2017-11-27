× China arranges 100 buses to get Chinese off Bali

KARANGASEM, Indonesia — China says there were 17,000 Chinese tourists on Bali before the latest eruption of Mount Agung.

The Chinese consulate on the Indonesian island said on its website that airlines and travel services were arranging 100 buses to take Chinese tourists to catch ferries to neighboring Java.

The Chinese foreign ministry issued a statement urging travelers to be “vigilant about safety” when deciding whether to visit Bali.

China Eastern Airlines, one of the country’s biggest carriers, canceled flights Sunday and said passengers due to fly any time between then and Dec. 10 could obtain refunds.

A woman who answered the phone at the state-owned China International Travel Service, one of the country’s biggest travel agencies, said it was prohibited from talking to foreign reporters.