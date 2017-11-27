Decision time: Are Wisconsin Badgers fans ready to fork over big bucks to see Bucky in Indy? 🏈

MILWAUKEE — It is decision time for fans of the Wisconsin Badgers. Should they go to Indianapolis for the Big Ten title game — or perhaps hold out for a potential college football playoff game?

The Badgers have certainly played in Indianapolis before. However, never has Bucky had so much riding on a win inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

“I feel it is going to be one of the hottest ones in the history of the Big Ten Championship game,” said Mike Holzberger of Connections Tickets. “It really is essentially an Elite 8 where the winner goes to the Final Four.”

Holzberger said Monday, November 27th there are plenty of seats available for Saturday’s game.

“You’re looking at $100 to get in. If you want a better seat outside of the upper deck, you’re looking at $160,” Holzberger said.

If you want to impress your friends, that will cost you between $300 and $400 a ticket.

“And that is right in line with a premium seat for a Packers game with Aaron Rodgers playing,” Holzberger said.

Making the fly or drive decision is a pretty easy one. Mitchell International Airport does not have direct flights — and Indianapolis is a little more than a four-hour drive.

“The price is definitely in the wheel house for Wisconsin fans,” Holzberger said.

There is plenty to consider between now and Saturday.

“This is really going to be a special, special game, with huge implications,” Holzberger said.

Just for kicks, FOX6 News looked to see what a direct flight from Chicago would cost. Tickets start at $350 — or the equivalent of three upper bowl tickets to Saturday’s game.