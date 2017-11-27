Donate your gently used coats to FOX6’s annual Coats for Kids drive

MILWAUKEE -- With the weather getting colder, it's a reminder that our annual FOX6 Coats for Kids drive is in full swing. You have until December 9th to donate new or gently used coats.

About Coats for Kids (website)

Campaign Starts: Monday, Nov. 13

Campaign Ends: Saturday, Dec. 9

One in four Milwaukee Children are living in poverty. During cold weather months, many children arrive at school without a warm coat. The Salvation Army Coats for Kids program provides an average of 5,000 coats to children in Milwaukee.

All winter coats are donated and collected in collaboration with Fox 6. Coats are picked up at various drop-off sites throughout the city by the donated services of Bonded Transportation Solutions and delivered to The Salvation Army where they are sorted by community volunteers and made ready for cleaning through the donated services of ITU.

Coats will be distributed on Friday, Dec. 8 and Saturday, Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Please contact The Salvation Army Distribution Center at (414) 464-2940 if you have questions.