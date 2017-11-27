× Employees tied up, robbed at Manitowoc business

MANITOWOC — Police say employees of a Manitowoc business were tied up and ordered into a storeroom by two robbers, one of whom was armed.

The business was robbed about 9:00 p.m. Sunday, November 26th. Police have not yet identified the business. Authorities say an undisclosed number of workers had their wrists and ankles bound in a back storeroom. A customer helped free them.

Police say the two male robbers fled with cash and items from the business.