Milwaukee police need your help in identifying armed robbery suspect

MILWAUKEE — Police are asking for your help in finding a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery on Milwaukee’s south side Saturday, November 25th.

Officials said the robbery happened near the area of Muskego Avenue and Rogers Street. The suspect came up to a woman and pointed a gun at her. He demanded her personal belongings, stole them, and then fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male, around 5’5” tall, 140 pounds, with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police.