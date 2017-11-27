× Police: 38-year-old shot, injured on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a man was shot on Milwaukee’s south side late Sunday night, November 26th.

Officials say just before midnight near the area of Pierce and Reynolds Avenue, a 38-year-old man was shot in the foot for unknown circumstance. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening injuries.

Police continue to seek a motive and search for suspect(s).