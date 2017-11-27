Police: 38-year-old shot, injured on Milwaukee’s south side
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a man was shot on Milwaukee’s south side late Sunday night, November 26th.
Officials say just before midnight near the area of Pierce and Reynolds Avenue, a 38-year-old man was shot in the foot for unknown circumstance. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening injuries.
Police continue to seek a motive and search for suspect(s).
43.024256 -87.936928