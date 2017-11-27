× Police: At least 6 vehicles broken into at Intermodal Station over Thanksgiving holiday weekend

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating after several thefts from vehicles parked at the Milwaukee Intermodal Station near 6th and St. Paul over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

According to police, at least six vehicles were broken into, and property was stolen from them.

These thefts occurred between November 23rd and 25th.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and they are seeking suspects.