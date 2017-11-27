× Sorry Americans, you still can’t call her ‘Princess Meghan’

Let’s be clear: just because Prince Harry’s new fiancée Meghan Markle isn’t a princess doesn’t mean Americans won’t call her “Princess Meghan” until the end of time.

Still, even though the American actress is now going to be part of the British royal family, she still can’t actually technically officially become a proper princess, now or ever.

According to CTV’s royal commentator Richard Berthelson, Markle’s actual title and how she fits into the whole royal group is complicated.

Berthelson told CTV that Markle will be an unofficial princess because her husband is a prince, but because she wasn’t born into a royal family, she’s won’t be a capital-P “Princess” and won’t have her name stylized as such. See, the British think they are somehow setting their American neighbors straight, when honestly, “unofficial princess” is more than satisfactory for us.

So what will Markle actually be?

According to Berthelson, it depends on what happens to Harry after they get married. If Harry is named a Duke once he’s married, like his brother William was, Markle would be a duchess like her sister-in-law.

Royal historian Marlene Koenig explained that process to Royal Central:

“Most likely, he will be created a Duke. Sussex is available so [Meghan] would be HRH the Duchess of Sussex. Her rank would be a princess by marriage of the United Kingdom, Great Britain, and Northern Ireland.”

Again, “princess by marriage” sounds amazing!

Now there is one way that Meghan could officially be a princess, but it doesn’t sound like the best option for anyone.

If Harry doesn’t get a dukedom for some strange reason, Meghan would essentially take his title and his name — and we mean his literal name. According to Berthelson, Markle would be called “HRH Princess Henry” (Henry is Harry’s real name).

Princess Henry? On second thought, Duchess Meghan is fine with us.