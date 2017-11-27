The simple and healthy way to make breakfast muffins better for you

MILWAUKEE -- While muffins are tasty -- they're not known for being the most nutritious breakfast option. Heather Ferber of Better Health by Heather has a seasonal swap that will make your muffins better for you.
Pumpkin Pepita Breakfast Muffins
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ cups whole wheat flour
- 1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 serving vanilla protein powder
- 2 eggs
- ½ cup honey
- 1/3 cup coconut oil
- 1 cup pumpkin puree
- ¼¼ cup dried cranberries, chopped
- cup raw pepitas
- coconut sugar, coconut flakes, and chia seeds, optional to sprinkle on top
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Line muffin pan with liners.
- Mix together the flour, pumpkin spice, baking soda, baking powder, salt and protein powder.
- In separate bowl mix the eggs, honey, and coconut oil, cranberries and pepitas. (If your kiddos don`t care for nuts in their muffins, you can ground the pepitas in a coffee grinder and sprinkle in the grounds.)
- Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix until well combined.
- Fold in the pumpkin puree but don`t over mix.
- Pour the batter into the muffin liners until evenly split.
- Sprinkle with coconut sugar, coconut flakes or chia seeds if desired.
- Bake until golden brown, usually around 20 minutes. Test with toothpick to confirm it's done.
- Store at room temp or freeze for later.