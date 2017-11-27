The simple and healthy way to make breakfast muffins better for you

MILWAUKEE -- While muffins are tasty -- they're not known for being the most nutritious breakfast option. Heather Ferber of Better Health by Heather has a seasonal swap that will make your muffins better for you.

Pumpkin Pepita Breakfast Muffins

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ cups whole wheat flour
  • 1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • ½ teaspoon baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 1 serving vanilla protein powder
  • 2 eggs
  • ½ cup honey
  • 1/3 cup coconut oil
  • 1 cup pumpkin puree
  • ¼¼ cup dried cranberries, chopped
  • cup raw pepitas
  • coconut sugar, coconut flakes, and chia seeds, optional to sprinkle on top

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Line muffin pan with liners.
  3. Mix together the flour, pumpkin spice, baking soda, baking powder, salt and protein powder.
  4. In separate bowl mix the eggs, honey, and coconut oil, cranberries and pepitas. (If your kiddos don`t care for nuts in their muffins, you can ground the pepitas in a coffee grinder and sprinkle in the grounds.)
  5. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix until well combined.
  6. Fold in the pumpkin puree but don`t over mix.
  7. Pour the batter into the muffin liners until evenly split.
  8. Sprinkle with coconut sugar, coconut flakes or chia seeds if desired.
  9. Bake until golden brown, usually around 20 minutes. Test with toothpick to confirm it's done.
  10. Store at room temp or freeze for later.