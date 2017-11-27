The simple and healthy way to make breakfast muffins better for you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- While muffins are tasty -- they're not known for being the most nutritious breakfast option. Heather Ferber of Better Health by Heather has a seasonal swap that will make your muffins better for you.

Pumpkin Pepita Breakfast Muffins

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups whole wheat flour

1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 serving vanilla protein powder

2 eggs

½ cup honey

1/3 cup coconut oil

1 cup pumpkin puree

¼¼ cup dried cranberries, chopped

cup raw pepitas

coconut sugar, coconut flakes, and chia seeds, optional to sprinkle on top

Instructions: