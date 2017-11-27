“This is an epidemic:” Milwaukee Co. receives $2.6M+ in grants to combat opioid abuse, addiction

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele announced on Monday morning, November 27th that more than $2.6 million grants is coming to the Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Division and Family Drug Treatment Court to provide more programs and services to individuals struggling with addiction — particularly opioid addiction.

The money comes from two grants. They include a $500,000 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The county is also receiving a $2.2 million grant from Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

“This is an epidemic and it needs to be addressed that way,” Abele told reporters during a news conference on Monday. “This set of grants is going to make a huge step forward.”