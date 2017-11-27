“We are ready:” Milwaukee DPW prepared to tackle what winter brings to the city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and members of the Milwaukee Department of Public Works announced on Monday, November 27th that they are ready to handle what the season may bring to the city in terms of wintry weather.

Mayor Barrett mentioned the Milwaukee DPW has 344 individuals who are trained and ready to jump behind the wheel of a salt truck or plow to clear the streets in the city. He said all of the trucks involved have been scoured and checked for maintenance issues.

The mayor says 351 trucks are prepped for salting and plowing duties. In addition to tradition road salt, the Milwaukee DPW will be using a new, green-tinted salt that is effective when the temperatures drop below 15 degrees.

The city has 51,000 tons of salt in inventory. It also has 6,000 tons of the treated salt, 41,200 gallons of liquid calcium chloride and another 24,200 gallons of salt brine.

Milwaukee residents can sign up to receive email or text alerts about changing conditions in their neighborhoods. CLICK HERE to register for those alerts.