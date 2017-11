× Whitewater High School students have been evacuated from building

WHITEWATER — Whitewater High School was evacuated on Monday morning, November 27th due to a suspicious message at the school.

At 11:30 a.m. police were sent over to search the building. Buses will return the students to the school once the police search is done.

