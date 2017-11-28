× 2 players win $50K in Holiday Dazzle scratch game; 2 top prizes still available

Two lucky players have each won $50,000 playing the Holiday Dazzle scratch game!

According to the Wisconsin Lottery, Kim Clairmore of Schofield and Christine Liegler of West Bend have claimed their prizes.

Clairmore purchased her ticket at Pick ‘n Save at 2806 Schofield Avenue in Weston.

Liegler purchased her ticket at Eastside Mobil at 1610 East Washington Street in West Bend.

Retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive an incentive of 2% of the winning ticket amount up to $100,000.

There are a total of four $50,000 top prizes in the Holiday Dazzle scratch game – two $50,000 top prizes are still available. In addition to the four top prizes, players can win between $10 and $5,000.

Each ticket costs $10.