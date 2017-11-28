× Admirals take 4-2 win over Iowa Wild

DES MOINES, Iowa — Goalie Anders Lindback stopped 40 shots and Mark Zengerle posted three points to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 4-2 win over the Iowa Wild Tuesday at Wells Fargo Arena.

The win was Lindback’s 11th of the season, the most in the AHL. With the win, the Admirals moved from fourth place up to second place in the Central Division.

The Admirals struck first at 11:33 of the first period. Iowa goalie Steve Michalek mishandled the puck behind his own goal. Zengerle stole the puck and centered for Trevor Mingoia who sent the puck into a wide-open net. It was Mingoia’s first career AHL goal in his first game with Milwaukee. Zengerle recorded the primary assist, his first point since joining the Ads. Petter Granberg also recorded an assist.

Zengerle made it 2-0 with a power play goal at 2:14 of the second. P-C Labrie whipped the puck from the right point around the boards. As Iowa’s goalie looked to his right, the puck hit a seam in the right corner and bounced to the front of the net. Zengerle pounced on the chance and poked the puck into the cage for his first goal as an Admiral. Labrie and Fred Allard recorded the helpers.

Iowa got on the board at 7:10 of the second frame when former Ads star Cal O’Reilly scored on a Wild power play.

Milwaukee gained the two-goal advantage back just :28 after O’Reilly’s goal. Alex Carrier’s shot from the right circle bounced off the glove of Michalek, into the net, for Carrier’s second goal of the year. Zengerle and Jimmy Oligny notched the assists.

Iowa’s Kyle Rau put his team within one when he deflected a Brennan Menell shot into the net at 8:54 of the third period, making the score 3-2.

Milwaukee’s Bobby Butler scored an empty-net goal with 1:24 remaining in the third period.

The Admirals travel to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Fri., Dec. 1 for the first time since the 2004 Calder Cup Final. Milwaukee returns home Tues., Dec. 5 to host the San Diego Gulls at Panther Arena.