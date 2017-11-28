× After 23 years, Milwaukee County Supervisor Michael Mayo will not seek re-election

MILWAUKEE — He has served as the supervisor for Milwaukee County’s 7th District for 23 years. But Michael Mayo Sr. announced on Tuesday, November 28th that he will not seek re-election to the office.

In a news release, Supervisor Mayor thanked his wife and family as well as the residents of the 7th District for their support over the years. Mayo “encourages all potential candidates for the seat to spend sufficient time in the community meeting and understanding resident concerns, challenges and aspirations.”

Mayo indicated he “plans to pursue other activities and ventures where he can utilize both his pre-government business experience and knowledge of available economic development tools to continue to improve Milwaukee County and the surrounding communities for the foreseeable future.”