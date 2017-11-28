× Another reason to visit Titletown: Ariens Hill is nearly ready for tubers!

GREEN BAY — Tubers, get ready to have some fun! Titletown will soon open Ariens Hill, the official name for the hill in the park at Titletown.

Ariens Hill will feature tubing in the colder months, and in the warmer months, the hill’s sloped green space will provide a unique area for visitors and community members to relax and enjoy park activities and programs.

An opening date for tubing on Ariens Hill will be determined in the coming weeks, and will take place as soon as weather conditions are favorable for making snow.

Tube riders will descend from the top of Ariens Hill – at a height of 46 feet – down one of three tubing lanes, stretching 300 feet from start to finish. While tubes are being returned to the top of Ariens Hill via an automated system, tube riders can climb the stairs to the summit to begin another thrilling ride.

Three snow-making machines and grooming equipment will ensure optimal tubing conditions.

Riders must purchase a tubing ticket to use Ariens Hill when it is snow-covered and open for tubing. Full tubing rules, hours and admission prices are available at titletown.com/events/recreation/tubing.