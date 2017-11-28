× Audit finds Gov. Walker’s reading program out of money

MADISON, Wis. — A newly released audit finds Gov. Scott Walker’s program created and touted to help children learn to read is nearly out of money.

The Legislative Audit Bureau report released Tuesday found that the Read to Lead Development Fund had just over $2,200 in it as of the end of June. It had awarded nearly $500,000 since its creation in 2012.

The audit says the council that runs the program solicited no grant applications last year or private funding. The audit recommends changing state law to require that the council seek private donations.

The audit also found that the council did not have enough members present at three of its meetings last year to conduct business.

Walker’s spokesman Tom Evenson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the audit.